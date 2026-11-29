The Polish mixed relay team won a bronze medal at the World Tour competition in Shanghai, China. The relay final was held at the beginning of the tournament’s final day. In the match for third place, the Poles competed against Korean opponents and finished in third position.

Team lineup

The team included Michał Niewiński, Felix Pigeon, Nikola Mazur and Kornelia Woźniak. Interia Sport reported the result during the final day of competition in the Chinese city.

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Second medal in China

According to the outlet, the bronze was the Polish team’s second medal in China. The World Tour competition was still ongoing at the time of publication, while the relay final took place at the beginning of its final day. Information about the medal was released before the tournament ended. The award was won by the Polish quartet entered for the final.

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