In the United States, Polish politicians commented on the results of the midterm elections. According to Interia, the Democratic Party won a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate, while before the elections both chambers of Congress were controlled by the Republican Party of President Donald Trump.

Statement by a representative of the Polish president

Marcin Przydacz, head of the International Policy Bureau of the President of Poland, stated that the change in the balance of power in Congress should not affect Polish-American relations. According to him, Poland will continue to cooperate with the United States, as the countries are allies and their interaction serves their common interests.

At the same time, Przydacz called the election results a warning for the Polish authorities led by Donald Tusk. He stated that no government is eternal and that changes may also occur in the Polish Sejm.

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Comments by Polish politicians

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski shared his post from June 2025 addressed to Elon Musk. In it, Sikorski wrote in English that politics had proved more difficult than Musk believed. The post was related to an earlier public dispute between the Polish minister and the owner of platform X.

Left party MP Katarzyna Kotula drew attention to the results in Texas. She wrote about James Talarico’s victory over Republican Ken Paxton in the Senate election, as well as Gina Hinojosa’s victory over incumbent Governor Greg Abbott.

Dariusz Joński, a member of the European Parliament from the Civic Coalition, stated that American voters rejected the MAGA movement, leniency toward the Kremlin, a “red carpet” for Putin, and Musk’s political support for Germany’s AfD party. Left party MP Tomasz Trela called the result a convincing victory for the Democrats and stated that voters rejected Trump’s policies.

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