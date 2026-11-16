In Poland, MP Paweł Jabłoński has filed a report with prosecutors over suspicions that former Deputy Minister of Agriculture Michał Kołodziejczak committed a number of crimes. As Polsat News reports, two women contacted the politician’s law office, saying they had suffered as a result of the actions of Kołodziejczak and people who cooperated with him.

Suspicions in the report

According to Jabłoński, the report concerns suspicions of rape, abuse, threats and providing narcotic substances. The report also refers to the possible creation of danger to life or causing serious harm to health, bodily injuries, unlawful obtaining of information from a phone, and recording an image of a naked person without their consent.

According to the MP, one of the women had previously contacted prosecutors independently, but they refused to open an investigation several days later. Jabłoński appealed this decision in court. On behalf of the second woman, he filed a separate report, which included the collected materials and motions for investigative actions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Request regarding immunity

Jabłoński also asks for new materials to be attached to another proceeding that is already underway and for evidence to be secured urgently. He called on prosecutors to ask Poland’s Sejm to strip Kołodziejczak of his parliamentary immunity.

In October, the Warsaw District Prosecutor’s Office launched a review following reports of possible coercion into certain conduct and providing narcotic substances. Kołodziejczak, the founder of Agrounia, was suspended from the rights of a member of the Civic Coalition parliamentary club.

Read us on