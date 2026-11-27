Polish footballer Piotr Zieliński has recovered from a foot injury and completed a full training session with Inter ahead of the Serie A home match against Genoa in Milan, Italy. This was reported by Interia Sport, citing Italian Sky Sports journalists.

Missed two matches

After returning from the Poland national team camp, the 32-year-old midfielder missed two matches for the Milan club. He was troubled by painful inflammation and damage to the sole of his foot, which made it difficult for him to accelerate and change direction with the ball.

Zieliński did not play in the Italian championship match against Atalanta, which ended in a 4:4 draw, or in the Champions League match against VfB Stuttgart, which Inter won 2:0. Before that, he did not have time to recover for Poland’s match against Romania in Bucharest, where the Poles lost 1:2, but a few days later he played 81 minutes in the match against Sweden, which ended 1:1.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A chance to start

According to Sky Sports, Zieliński may be included in Inter’s starting lineup as a central midfielder. He will compete with Sučić for a place in the first team.

In the current club season, the Pole has played 14 matches, scored three goals and provided two assists. Before the game against Genoa, Inter were third in the Serie A table with 29 points, three points behind leaders Lazio. The match at San Siro is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, at 20:45.

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