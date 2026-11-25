In Poland, the Polish Football Association has kept Jan Urban as head coach of the national football team. According to Interia Sport, the decision was made after a meeting between association president Cezary Kulesza and the coach, during which Urban presented a report on the work carried out.

Urban's staff will be strengthened

The Polish Football Association said that following a joint analysis, Kulesza and Urban agreed to continue their cooperation. At the same time, the national team's coaching staff is to be reinforced with personnel.

Under 64-year-old Urban, the Polish team lost a World Cup qualification playoff match. Later, the national team retained its place in Nations League Division B, recording one victory in the tournament's group stage.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Criticism from Boniek

Former Polish Football Association president Zbigniew Boniek told TVP Sport that the requirement to strengthen the staff may indicate that the leadership does not have complete confidence in Urban. He also criticized the public nature of Kulesza's meeting with the coach, believing it should have been held without unnecessary publicity.

Boniek said that the prolonged discussion of the coach's future weakened his position. He recalled the failure to qualify for the World Cup and the team's Nations League results: one win and three defeats in six matches. Asked whether it was right to keep Urban in the post, Boniek said he would assess this after qualification for Euro 2028.

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