Polish skater Michał Niewiński won a silver medal in the 1,500 metres at the Short Track World Tour event in Shanghai. In the A final, the 23-year-old athlete crossed the finish line third, but moved into second place after a review of a disputed incident.

Review changed the final result

As Interia Sport reports, eight skaters competed in the decisive race. Replays showed that an Italian opponent impeded Niewiński during the race. After the incident was reviewed, the Pole was moved up from third to second position, receiving silver instead of bronze.

This is the first medal in history for a Polish athlete in short track speed skating over the 1,500-metre distance. It became Niewiński's second medal of the season: he previously won bronze in the 1,000 metres in Montreal.

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Fourth stage of the season

The competition in Shanghai is the fourth of seven scheduled World Tour stages this season. Before that, Poland's national team competed in Vancouver and Montreal. At the opening stage, the mixed relay won a bronze medal.

In Shanghai, Niewiński also competed in the 500 metres, where he won the B final. The Polish team did not take part in the stage held a week earlier in Seoul.

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