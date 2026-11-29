Polish President Karol Nawrocki held a conversation with US President Donald Trump on November 29. As RMF24 reports, Marcin Przydacz, head of Poland’s Bureau of International Policy, said that Trump confirmed commitments under NATO Article 5 and assured that Poland is and will remain safe.

Topics of the conversation

According to Przydacz, the sides discussed Polish-American cooperation, primarily in the field of security. They also discussed the presence of US military personnel in Poland, cooperation between the defense industries, and the situation in Central and Eastern Europe.

The agenda of the talks also included Polish-American dialogue in the context of the future G20 summit in Miami.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

PAC-3 service center

Przydacz also said that Nawrocki thanked Trump for the White House’s decision to locate Europe’s first service center for PAC-3 missiles of the Patriot system in Poland.

According to the Polish official, the White House made this decision as a result of a direct conversation between the presidents.

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