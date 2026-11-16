In Poland, the president of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) has brought charges against Maspex over the way Kubuś Waterrr and Kubuś Waterrr Active+ drinks are promoted and presented. The regulator believes that the advertising and product design may mislead consumers about the composition of the drinks, Polsat News reports.

Concerns about the drinks’ design

According to UOKiK, the products’ names, colorful design, water-related motifs, and images of bottles containing a colorless drink in advertisements may create the impression that the drinks contain only a small amount of fruit juice. At the same time, apple juice accounts for 30% of Kubuś Waterrr and 25% of Kubuś Waterrr Active+.

The regulator also drew attention to images of fruit on bottles and in advertising materials. They may create the impression that raspberry- or strawberry-flavored drinks are dominated by juice from those particular fruits. According to UOKiK, the share of raspberry or strawberry juice in such drinks is only 0.1%, while apple juice is the main fruit component.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The sugar label

Separate concerns relate to the label “ZERO dodanego CUKRU” — “zero added sugar.” UOKiK believes that highlighting the words “zero” and “sugar,” along with the much smaller font used for the word “added,” may lead to the false conclusion that the drink contains no sugars at all. At the same time, sugars are present in fruit juices.

UOKiK President Tomasz Chróstny stated that advertising should not create the impression that a buyer is choosing water when it is actually a juice drink. According to him, even truthful information can create a false impression if it is presented in a particular way. For infringing consumers’ collective interests, the company may face a fine of up to 10% of its annual turnover.

Read us on