Polish ski jumper Kacper Tomasiak failed to reach the second round of the World Cup competition in Lillehammer, Norway. As Interia Sport reports, it was an unsuccessful start to the 2026/2027 season for the 19-year-old athlete.

Conditions on the ski jump

According to the outlet, Tomasiak was unable to advance to the second round due to unstable, “lottery-like” conditions during the competition in Lillehammer.

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At the same time, on Friday the Pole finished fourth in the qualification for the competition scheduled for the weekend. Interia Sport notes that this result demonstrated his good form ahead of the starts.

Expectations for the athlete

Last year, Tomasiak initially did not have a guaranteed place in the squad for the first competitions, but later established himself in the team led by Maciej Maciusiak. According to the outlet’s assessment, this season he is expected to be one of the leaders of the Polish national team and compete for podium places in individual events and in the overall World Cup standings.

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