In Poland, volleyball player Michał Gierzot said that his former club, Jastrzębski Węgiel, has still not paid players all the money owed to them. According to the athlete, formal issues following the dissolution of the club’s senior team have not yet been settled.

Statement on unpaid funds

As Interia Sport reports, Gierzot said in an interview with TVP Sport that the club still owes money to former players, who are seeking payment of the funds due to them. He added that the situation still remains unresolved for him, although a new season has already begun.

The volleyball player also described last season as successful for him from a sporting perspective. He noted that even if he had known all the pros and cons of the situation before signing the contract, he would probably still have agreed to a deal with the club.

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Sale of the licence and move to Gdańsk

Jastrzębski Węgiel faced financial difficulties amid a crisis at Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa, the team’s main sponsor. According to the outlet, the club sold its licence to compete in the top division to NEONET Norwid Częstochowa, after which the senior team ceased to exist.

Among those who left the club afterwards were Maksymilian Granieczny and Michał Gierzot. Gierzot himself said that he only learned in April that he was a free agent. He now plays for Energa Trefl Gdańsk, which was in eighth place in the TAURON Liga after nine matches.

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