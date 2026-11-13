In Poland, the Social Insurance Institution (ZUS) will automatically write off contribution arrears incurred before January 1, 1999, on May 1, 2027. This applies to overdue contributions for social insurance, the Labour Fund and the Guaranteed Employee Benefits Fund, as well as interest, additional and extension fees, reminder costs and enforcement costs.

As RMF24 reports, the write-off will take place automatically by operation of law, so debtors will not need to submit applications. After May 1, 2027, ZUS will send notifications of the write-off via a profile on the eZUS portal or to the last provided correspondence address.

Opting out of the write-off

It will be possible to opt out of the write-off within 30 days of receiving the notification. To do this, an application must be submitted covering all arrears, including those related to employees. ZUS noted that such an application cannot be withdrawn or amended.

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Along with the write-off, enforcement proceedings concerning these obligations will be discontinued. If a person opts out of the write-off, collection will not be discontinued. The decision will also cover debts secured by a mortgage or a pledge on movable property. In the case of a mortgage, ZUS will send the property owner a document enabling them to apply to the court to remove the mortgage from the land and mortgage register. If the debt is secured by a pledge on movable property, ZUS itself will apply to the head of the tax administration to remove it.

Agreements to pay obligations incurred before January 1, 1999, in instalments will also cease to be in force.

Impact on future pension

ZUS warned that writing off arrears in contributions for one’s own social insurance or for a cooperating person may affect a future pension. Such a period will not be taken into account when determining initial capital and entitlement to a pension, disability pension and other benefits dependent on insurance and non-insurance periods. The written-off contributions will also not increase the basis for calculating the pension. At the same time, this period will count toward employment seniority under Poland’s Labour Code.

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