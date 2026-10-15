Poland deported Ukrainian women for a series of thefts from grocery stores

Officers from the Carpathian Division of the Polish Border Guard in Nowy Sącz deported four Ukrainian citizens from the country due to their systematic commission of offenses and the threat they posed to public order.

Among those deported were a 29-year-old man convicted of prolonged psychological and physical abuse of his wife, and a 34-year-old man with prior convictions for drug possession, driving under the influence, and theft. In addition, two women accused of numerous thefts from grocery stores were deported.

All four detainees were transported under escort to the Polish-Ukrainian border and handed over to border guards at the “Medika” border crossing. A decision was made to ban each of them from entering Poland and the Schengen Area for several years.

Source: Polish Radio.

A Ukrainian citizen was deported from Poland following an incident at the Centrum station on the Warsaw Metro. The man threw a backpack onto the tracks and fled, causing the evacuation of several hundred passengers and disruptions to train service.

The owner of a private solar power plant, suspected of illegally receiving nearly 1.3 million hryvnias for electricity that was not actually generated, was extradited from Poland to Ukraine.

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