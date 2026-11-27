Poland may withdraw from hosting the European Diving Championships, scheduled for May 22–28, 2027, in Rzeszów. Otylia Jędrzejczak, president of the Polish Swimming Federation, said that everything currently points to the need to withdraw from the tournament because of requirements related to the admission of Russian athletes.

As Interia Sport reports, Jędrzejczak plans to make a final decision by December 15. According to her, European Aquatics sent a list of mandatory requirements for the organizer, including ensuring visas for Russian athletes.

Conditions for neutral athletes

The federation head also said that the Polish ministry allows Russians to participate with neutral status only on condition that they sign a document condemning the war. In her view, under such circumstances, holding the competition is risky financially and reputationally.

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The article notes that one possible option for holding the championship could be the participation of all teams without nationality designations and without flags. At the same time, this scenario was described as unlikely.

Possible relocation of the tournament

The championship in Rzeszów is to become the first Olympic qualifying tournament in diving. If Poland withdraws from organizing the competition, the right to host it may pass to Germany, the publication writes, citing WP Sportowe Fakty.

Polish MEP Bogdan Zdrojewski said that Poland does not agree to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete on its territory. He also spoke in favor of maintaining restrictions on the official Russian national team until Russian troops fully withdraw from the territory of Ukraine.

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