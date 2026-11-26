In Serbia, Poland’s national under-21 football team will play in Group A at Euro 2027 against the tournament hosts, as well as England and France. The draw for the final stage of the competition took place on November 26 in Belgrade. Poland’s youth team is coached by Jerzy Brzęczek.

Poland in Group A

The Poles were placed in the third pot before the draw. According to Interia Sport, Poland secured a place at the continental championship without taking part in play-off matches. During qualifying, the team went a long time without defeat and, among other results, beat Italy at home. In the return match, the Italians played better and secured direct qualification for the tournament.

After the end of qualification, the Polish team played friendly matches in which it defeated Serbia and Norway.

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All Euro 2027 groups

Group A: Serbia, Poland, England, France;

Group B: Albania, Spain, Italy, Finland;

Group C: Czechia, Portugal, Greece, Croatia;

Group D: Norway, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands.

The tournament will be held in Serbia and Albania. In addition to the European champion title, Olympic places for Los Angeles will be at stake: Europe has been allocated three places in the football tournament at the Games. If England are among the teams that qualify, the next-ranked national team will additionally be admitted to the Olympic tournament, as England cannot compete independently at the Olympics.

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