On November 23, an extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council will be held at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, in connection with the violation of Poland's airspace by Russian objects. The Russian Federation is an aggressor state. As RMF24 reports, Poland will be represented by Deputy Minister of National Defence Paweł Zalewski and the head of the Military Counterintelligence Service, Brigadier General Jarosław Stróżyk.

Information about the missiles

Jarosław Stróżyk is to present allies with information about the missiles that fell on Polish territory, as well as threats from Russia. The meeting will be held at the level of ambassadors of NATO member states. After it concludes, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is expected to make a statement.

Poland's requests to allies

Paweł Zalewski stated that Warsaw will present specific proposals to strengthen the air defence of NATO's eastern flank. The Polish side also intends to set out the government's position on the latest events and secure unequivocal support from its allies.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Earlier, Polish Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz asked allies to provide AWACS airborne early warning aircraft and support in the form of allied F-35 fighter jets. Zalewski declined to disclose other details of the planned strengthening of the defence of Polish airspace.

No request regarding Article 4

Warsaw does not plan to initiate the application of Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which provides for consultations among allies if the security of one of the member states is threatened. Zalewski explained this by saying that NATO is already taking measures to protect the eastern flank, while Polish airspace is also guarded by allied forces.

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