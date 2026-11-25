The International Volleyball Federation has published the calendar for the intercontinental stage of the 2027 Nations League for men and women. It does not include matches between Poland’s national teams and Russia’s men’s and women’s teams, the aggressor state, at this stage of the tournament, Interia Sport reports.

Poland’s men’s national team will play tournaments on June 9–13, June 23–27 and July 14–18. Its opponents will be Italy, Finland, Ukraine, Slovenia, France, Brazil, Cuba, Argentina, Bulgaria, the United States, China and Germany.

Poland women’s national team schedule

Poland’s women’s team will compete in Brazil on June 2–6, in China on June 16–20 and in Türkiye on July 7–11. It is set to play Serbia, Brazil, the Netherlands, Italy, the Czech Republic, Canada, China, the Dominican Republic, Slovakia, Türkiye, Belgium and France.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

FIVB plans to announce the exact host cities and the detailed schedule of individual matches later.

Possible meeting in the playoffs

A Poland-Russia match is possible only in the playoffs if both teams reach this stage. The eight best national teams based on the results of the intercontinental stage compete there: the first-placed team plays the eighth, the second plays the seventh, the third plays the sixth, and the fourth plays the fifth.

Polish Volleyball Federation president Sebastian Świderski previously stated that Poland’s men’s and women’s national teams had received assurances that matches against Russia’s teams would be avoided in the group stage.

Read us on