In Poland, 22-year-old Georgian citizen Mahmoud A. has been charged with aiding and abetting the murder of Russian dissident and artist Robert Kuzovkov, known under the pseudonym Semyon Skrepetsky. Notes from Poland reports that the suspect was detained on 19 October in a parking area near the A2 motorway after arriving in Poland from Georgia.

Charges and pretrial detention

According to the Polish prosecutor’s office, between 1 and 11 June, Mahmoud A. took actions that facilitated Elnur A.’s commission of the murder. He is also accused of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to a spokesperson for the Lublin District Court, cited by TVN, Mahmoud A. is suspected of providing the alleged perpetrator with a weapon, transport and a phone with an application for tracking the victim’s car. The court ordered him held in custody for three months due to risks of flight, hiding or obstructing the proceedings cited by prosecutors.

Two other Georgian citizens arrived in Poland together with Mahmoud A. Poland’s Internal Security Agency said they are to be expelled from the country and barred from entering it for 10 years.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Murder of the artist

Robert Kuzovkov was shot five times on 15 June near his home in the eastern Polish city of Biała Podlaska. He left Russia in 2021, fearing political persecution, and his satirical cartoons mocked Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Before his death, Kuzovkov wrote on social media about threats from Kadyrov’s supporters. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that everything points to the political nature of the crime and also reported that the artist had been offered protection by Polish authorities, which he declined for unknown reasons.

Elnur A. was detained on 18 June at a hostel near Warsaw and charged with murder the following day. Both suspects deny guilt. Polish authorities have not yet named those they consider to have ordered the crime. Tusk noted that confirmed involvement by Russia, an aggressor state, would mean state terrorism.

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