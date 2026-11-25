The Polish Ski Association has announced the national team squad for the second Ski Jumping World Cup event of the new season, which will take place on 28–29 November in Ruka, Finland. The men's team includes Maciej Kot, Klemens Joniak, Jakub Wolny, Kacper Tomasiak, Paweł Wąsek and Dawid Kubacki.

Men's national team squad

The team is led by coach Maciej Maciusiak. As Interia Sport reports, Piotr Żyła was once again not included in the squad. He also did not compete at the opening event of the season in Lillehammer, Norway.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Poland's entry for the competition in Ruka includes six jumpers. Among them are Tomasiak and Kubacki, who, according to the outlet, regularly competed for the national team last year alongside Żyła.

Women's team

Anna Twardosz and Kamila Karpiel will represent Poland in the women's competition. The same duo competed for the Polish national team at the event in Norway.

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