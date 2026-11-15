Poland's amputee football national team opened the World Cup in Mexico with a 2:1 victory over Costa Rica. The Polish team will also receive a technical win over Iran, whose national team did not arrive at the tournament due to cancelled flights, Interia Sport reports.

Victory over Costa Rica

The Poles opened the scoring in the 72nd second. After high pressing and a cross from the flank, Łukasz Mazurowski finished the attack with an accurate shot. Before the break, the Costa Ricans did not score, although in one episode the ball hit the crossbar.

In the 44th minute, the Polish national team doubled its lead. Late in the match, the team's situation was complicated by the dismissal of Krystian Kapłon for unsporting conduct. Costa Rica used its numerical advantage and reduced the deficit: Santana scored in the 50+7th minute. However, the Poles held on to the winning score.

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The match against Iran will not take place

Poland's match against Iran was scheduled for Sunday, Mexican time, but will not take place due to the Iranian team's no-show. According to the source, Poland will be awarded a technical win, bringing its group tally to six points.

England will be the Polish team's next opponent. The match is scheduled for Monday, with kick-off at 22:20 Polish time.

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