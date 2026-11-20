Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he had received a report regarding a possible violation of Polish airspace during a massive Russian attack on western Ukraine.

According to the Polish prime minister, he received information from Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and Interior Minister Marcin Kerwinski regarding the security situation in the Biłgoraj District of the Lublin Voivodeship. A powerful explosion had previously been reported in that area.

“There is currently no threat from the air. The relevant services are working on the scene,” Tusk said.

Earlier, it was reported that Poland’s Government Security Center had received a notification of a possible air threat due to a suspected violation of the country’s airspace by unidentified aerial objects. The incident occurred amid Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine.

The relevant services are investigating the circumstances of the possible violation of Poland’s airspace.

He wrote about this on the social media platform X.

Air raid sirens sounded in Poland due to Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine. In particular, residents of Lublin reported hearing sirens, and videos showing the situation in the city began circulating on social media.

The day before, residents of the Lublin and Podkarpackie provinces in Poland received RCB alerts regarding an air attack by the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—on Ukrainian territory. The message noted that the situation is being monitored and that the readiness of Poland’s air defense system has been heightened.

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