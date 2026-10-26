In Poland, the Ministry of Development and Technology is preparing a broad change to the rules for burying the deceased. The draft new regulations provide for the possibility of keeping an urn containing ashes at home, as well as scattering ashes in memorial gardens at cemeteries and in places important to the deceased, RMF24 reports.

Memorial gardens and restrictions

According to the outlet, the new rules may allow ashes to be scattered in so-called memorial gardens located at cemeteries. The ministry also wants to permit the scattering of ashes in places that were important to the deceased. At the same time, restrictions are to be introduced in this area: in particular, such a procedure will not be possible in national parks.

The current burial provisions in Poland are governed by a 1959 law. It provides for burial in earthen or brick graves, catacombs, as well as burial at sea.

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Memorial items and eco-friendly burial

The draft is also intended to regulate the possibility of placing part of the ashes in memorial items, including jewellery. This concerns creating objects that are important to family members.

Separate rules are planned for eco-friendly burial — the use of bio-urns and so-called memorial trees. As RMF24 reports, citing unofficial information from the ministry, similar solutions are already in force in many European countries and in the United States.

Discussion of the draft amendment is scheduled for a meeting of the group for programming government work on Tuesday. The document is then to be officially added to the list of legislative work of the Council of Ministers, and a schedule for adopting the new rules is to be determined.

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