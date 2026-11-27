The Polish military does not always intercept Russian missiles that violate the country’s airspace. If a target is heading toward a forest or a field, its crash may be less dangerous than shooting it down, since debris can scatter over a large area.

According to Waldemar Żurek, the Polish military constantly monitors the situation in its airspace using radar. They track the missiles’ flight paths and assess how dangerous a particular target might be. If a missile is heading toward a sparsely populated area, such as a forest or a field, the military may decide not to intercept it. The reason is the risk of uncontrolled debris scattering after the missile is destroyed. The debris could fall on residential buildings, roads, or other structures, even if the missile itself was flying far from people.

“Our military is monitoring the situation in the airspace. If a missile is flying toward a forest or a field—where it poses no threat to human life—an attempt to intercept it will only lead to uncontrolled debris scattering. It is precisely this scenario that creates a dilemma for the military. Shooting down such missiles is an unjustified risk,” explained Żurek.

Therefore, the decision depends not only on whether a Russian missile has crossed the Polish border. It is also important where exactly it is heading and what consequences its crash or interception might have. At the same time, this does not mean that Poland refuses to shoot down Russian missiles altogether. It is a matter of assessing the risks in each specific case.

How Poland Responds to Russian Drones

Separately, the prosecutor general explained that the situation is different with Russian drones. According to him, drones that enter Polish territory are shot down if possible. Poland is also strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure. Among these is the airport in Rzeszów, which serves as one of the key logistics hubs for aid to Ukraine. U.S. Patriot air defense systems are deployed on its grounds.

Rzeszów plays a crucial role in the delivery of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. A significant portion of the cargo from Western partners passes through this route. Therefore, protecting such a facility is one of Poland’s security priorities.

Poland Wants to Change Its Approach to Intercepting Missiles

At the same time, Warsaw is considering changing its tactics for responding to Russian missiles and drones. Żurek confirmed that Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski discussed with partners the option of intercepting Russian missiles while they are still over Ukrainian territory. Such an approach could allow targets to be destroyed before they approach the Polish border. However, implementing it would require the consent of all NATO countries. Currently, there is no joint Alliance decision on this matter.

Żurek also mentioned differences between Poland and certain allies regarding NATO’s operating principles. He did not disclose details but made it clear that Warsaw does not always receive the support it expects from its partners.

“As for NATO structures… I won’t go into details, but we do indeed have certain disagreements with our major allies regarding the Alliance’s operating principles. All we can do is throw up our hands. Moreover, there are certain issues regarding our largest partner in NATO—you know how the Pentagon has been behaving lately,” the prosecutor general said.

What Happened to the Russian Missiles Over Poland

The issue of defending Polish airspace has once again come to the forefront following the incident on November 20, 2026. On that day, debris from three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles fell on Polish territory. Following this, Warsaw convened a meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels. The Polish side asked its allies to consider the possibility of intercepting Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory if they were flying toward NATO countries.

However, at that time, the Alliance did not adopt a corresponding decision. Instead, NATO announced the deployment of long-range early-warning aircraft to strengthen control over Poland’s airspace.

Thus, Warsaw faces two challenges simultaneously: protecting its own territory from Russian air threats and agreeing with its allies on common rules for response. For now, the Polish military is assessing each situation on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the possible consequences of both a missile crash and its interception. This was stated by Poland’s Prosecutor General Waldemar Żurek.

Poland plans to establish a no-fly zone along its eastern border, particularly near Ukraine. The decision is expected to take effect in late December 2026 or early January 2027. The Polish Ministry of Defense explains that this will help the military identify aerial threats more quickly and make decisions regarding their interception.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Warsaw is considering the expulsion of the Russian ambassador as one of the possible diplomatic measures in the event of further incidents involving violations of Polish airspace, but does not currently plan to make such a decision.

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