The Polish Social Insurance Agency (ZUS) has tightened controls over payments under the Rodzina 800+ program. Ukrainian families may lose their monthly benefits if they fail to comply with residency requirements, do not confirm their employment status, or make errors in their documentation.

The program provides a monthly payment of 800 zlotys for each child under the age of 18. The benefit is provided regardless of family income; however, additional conditions apply to foreigners, particularly Ukrainian citizens.

In 2026, the rules for receiving benefits for Ukrainians with PESEL UKR status changed. As of January 31, payments based on previous applications were suspended. To resume receiving benefits, parents had to submit a new application and confirm compliance with the requirements of Polish law.

Specifically, they must have a legal basis for staying in Poland, meet the criterion of professional activity (unless exceptions apply), and ensure that the child attends a Polish preschool or school appropriate for their age.

In addition, the personal data in the application must be accurate and match the information in government registries.

As of June 1, 2026, similar requirements were extended to other foreigners from countries outside the EU and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), provided they are legally residing in Poland.

ZUS verifies information about benefit recipients through government registries. If discrepancies or violations of the established conditions are found, payments may be suspended.

Among the main reasons:

1. Departure from Poland

The Social Insurance Institution receives information about border crossings and verifies whether the applicant and the child have returned to the country.

If the registers show that the applicant left the country but there is no record of their return, ZUS may temporarily suspend payments until the circumstances are clarified.

However, a short-term trip outside Poland does not in itself result in an automatic loss of entitlement to benefits.

2. Lack of formal employment or insurance

Another reason for verification is the lack of proof of employment for one of the parents or guardians.

To this end, ZUS uses information from its social insurance records, as well as data from the KRUS system, which serves farmers.

If information regarding employment or insurance cannot be verified, benefits may be suspended. However, the law provides exceptions for certain categories of recipients.

3. The child is not enrolled in a Polish educational institution

Eligibility for benefits also depends on compliance with the requirement that children attend school in Poland.

A child of the appropriate age must attend a Polish preschool or school. If there is no confirmation of the child’s enrollment in the educational records, this may serve as grounds for suspending payments.

4. Errors in personal data

Problems with receiving benefits may also arise due to inaccuracies in documents or discrepancies between the application and government records.

Most often, these involve a misspelled first or last name, an error in the date of birth, or an incorrect PESEL number for the applicant or the child.

Such discrepancies can complicate the verification of eligibility for benefits and lead to a temporary freeze on funds.

The requirements for benefit recipients were tightened after Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed previous legislative changes regarding the 800+ program.

Subsequently, new legislative measures were adopted that tied foreigners’ eligibility for benefits to their employment status and their children’s enrollment in Polish educational institutions.

Thus, it is important for Ukrainian families in Poland not only to have legal grounds for staying in the country but also to meet the program’s additional conditions. Failure to meet these requirements may result in the suspension of monthly child benefits.

Source: ZUS

As a reminder, Poland is preparing to accept new refugees from Ukraine due to problems with heating and electricity.

Ukrainian refugees have contributed $24 billion to Poland’s GDP.

As a reminder, a Ukrainian man was admitted to a psychiatric hospital following a fatal attack in Poland.

Read us on