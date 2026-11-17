Poland’s amputee football national team lost 0-1 to England in a World Cup match in Mexico. The game determined the group winner, and Harry Ash scored the only goal in the 34th minute.

The only goal in the second half

Before the match against England, Poland had six points. On one occasion, the team did not take the field: Poland were awarded a walkover victory because Iran’s national team did not arrive in Mexico due to a flight cancellation.

As Interia Sport reports, Mariusz Miecznikowski’s team had the initiative for most of the match. Kamil Grygiel had several dangerous chances, but the Polish players failed to convert their opportunities.

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After the break, Ash, who plays for Wisła Kraków, scored with a long-range shot. The Poles tried to equalize, but England goalkeeper Thomas Atkinson did not allow them to level the score. It was Poland’s first defeat at the tournament.

Match against Angola

The defeat to England did not end Poland’s participation in the World Championship. On Wednesday, the team will play Angola for a place in the quarterfinals.

Angola won the Amputee Football World Cup title in 2018. The African national team also reached the tournament final in 2014 and 2022.

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