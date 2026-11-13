In Poland, following the attack on Krakow’s Main Market Square, the rules on firearm ownership may be revised. Possible changes include regular psychological assessments for firearm permit holders and limits on the number of weapons for people with sports permits, RMF24 reports.

Review of rules for sports permits

During the legislative review, the main focus is on sports firearm permits. According to the outlet, experts point out that the current rules do not set a limit on the number of weapons for holders of such permits.

Potential changes will require broader consultations. Separately, the prime minister announced inspections of shooting ranges, although such facilities are supervised by local government authorities. The direction of the inspections and their possible outcome have not yet been determined. Among the options voiced is limiting the possibility of conducting live-fire training.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Weapons found after the shooting

National Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Przemysław Nowak said that four weapons were found in the car and on the 24-year-old man who carried out the attack: two AR-15 carbines and two pistols. According to him, the man had held a permit for one carbine and one pistol since March.

At least several dozen shots were fired in Krakow, and their number may have reached several hundred. The prosecutor’s office has information that the man had trained only in static shooting. It knows of one shooting range where he underwent such training. Another seven weapons were found in his home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski.

Circumstances of the attack

The attack took place on Saturday: the 24-year-old man drove a car onto Krakow’s Main Market Square and opened fire on random people. Six people were killed and another 15 were injured, including two police officers. That same night, police found the bodies of his father, mother and sister with gunshot wounds in the man’s home. The man died in hospital on Monday.

Read us on