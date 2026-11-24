On Monday, November 24, a meeting of the Council of Ministers’ Committee on National Security will take place in Poland. Participants will discuss the protection of Polish airspace, incidents of its violation, as well as military support from NATO and the United States.

According to the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, the main topics of the meeting will include the protection of Poland’s airspace and incidents of its violation.

Participants also plan to discuss support from NATO, specifically the possibility of deploying early-warning aircraft and establishing a permanent U.S. military base on Polish territory.

The meeting will be attended by representatives of the President and Prime Minister of Poland, the Ministry of Defense, the country’s armed forces, and the intelligence services.

“Representatives of the President, the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Defense, the Polish Armed Forces, and the intelligence services will participate in the meeting. We have important weeks ahead of us in terms of cooperation with the U.S. and NATO, as well as decisions of strategic importance. We want to take full advantage of our allies’ support. This is our responsibility!” reads a statement by Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysz.

This was announced by Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

The Polish Ministry of Defense believes that the Russian drone’s crossing of the Ukrainian-Polish border was not accidental. The Ministry of Defense suspects that the drone was deliberately directed toward Polish territory.

NATO countries are deciding how to respond to possible “incursions” by Russian missiles or drones into Alliance territory.Russia’s latest violation of Poland’s airspace was discussed simultaneously at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin and in Brussels—at an emergency meeting of the NATO North Atlantic Council.

Even more Russian missiles were found on Polish territory.

Read us on