Poland stated that warnings about Russian objects violating its airspace were sent before they crashed, not after, as previously reported.

Polish Interior Ministry spokeswoman Karolina Halecka called such reports false and bordering on disinformation.

According to her, the Polish monitoring system was activated at 1:58 a.m., after which the relevant services coordinated their actions with the military.

The police and the State Fire Service also assured that the response to the incidents began immediately after the alerts were received. The Government Security Center confirmed that the alerts were sent before the objects crashed.

Source: RMF24

Air raid sirens sounded in Poland due to a massive Russian attack on Ukraine. In particular, residents of Lublin reported hearing sirens, and videos showing the situation in the city began circulating on social media.

The day before, residents of the Lublin and Podkarpackie provinces in Poland received RCB alerts regarding an air attack by the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—on Ukrainian territory. The alert stated that the situation was being monitored and that the readiness of Poland’s air defense system had been heightened.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that he had received a report regarding a possible violation of Polish airspace during a massive Russian attack on the western regions of Ukraine.

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