In Skarżysko-Kamienna, Poland, an addendum to a framework agreement was signed, clearing the way for the sale of Polish Piorun man-portable air-defense systems to the Royal Netherlands Army. The document was signed on Monday at the MESKO plant, RMF24 reports.

Procurement under the SAFE programme

The Netherlands will purchase the systems as part of joint European procurement financed through the SAFE instrument — Security Action for Europe. This mechanism gives EU member states access to long-term loans for defence investments totalling up to €150 billion.

The framework agreement between the Polish Armament Agency and MESKO was concluded on August 24, 2026. It provides for the delivery of several thousand missiles and several hundred launcher sets for Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Norway. Poland is the leader of this project, and more than 80% of the ordered systems are to be delivered to the Polish military.

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Piorun export deliveries

Poland's Deputy Minister of National Defence Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka said during the ceremony that other countries have also expressed interest in acquiring Piorun. The system is a Polish very-short-range man-portable air-defence system developed on the basis of the Grom system. In the Polish army, it is used to engage low-flying targets, including aircraft, helicopters and drones.

By the end of 2025, MESKO had concluded export contracts for the supply of Piorun systems to seven countries: Belgium, Estonia, Latvia, Moldova, Norway, the United States and Sweden. The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration estimated its order at approximately SEK 3 billion. Under SAFE, Poland received the largest amount of funding — €43.7 billion; the first tranche of €6.6 billion arrived in May 2026.

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