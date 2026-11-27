In Latvia, Germany’s national team defeated the hosts 78:76 in Riga, which guaranteed Poland early qualification for the 2027 Basketball World Cup in Qatar. Interia Sport reports.

Match in Riga

Before Poland’s match against Croatia in Gliwice, the Poles could secure a place at the tournament if Latvia failed to beat Germany. Germany’s national team, the reigning world champion, arrived in Riga with a weakened lineup but claimed a two-point victory.

After the first quarter, the score was level at 14:14. The Germans won the second 10-minute period 20:14 and took the lead. With six and a half minutes remaining, Kristers Zoriks levelled the score at 63:63, but Malte Delow soon hit a three-pointer. In the closing stages, Andreas Obst made an important shot, while Da Silva’s block on Zoriks helped the German team retain its lead.

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Poland’s third World Cup

Poland will play at the Basketball World Cup for the third time in its history. In 1967, the team finished seventh at the tournament in Uruguay, while in 2019 it reached the quarterfinals, where it lost to Spain in Shanghai.

In qualifying, the Poles beat Latvia twice — 84:82 away and 92:72 in Gdynia. In the second stage of qualification, Poland’s national team lost to Germany in Gdansk, 94:96 in overtime. The match against Croatia in Gliwice, as well as the following three games — in Germany, at home against Israel, and in Croatia — will affect Poland’s position in the world ranking and its seeding. The World Cup in Qatar will run from August 27 to September 12, 2027.

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