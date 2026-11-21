Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Warsaw intends to express its “extreme dissatisfaction” to Moscow over the violation of Polish airspace. At the same time, the Polish side is awaiting final confirmation of the origin of the aerial objects that fell on Polish territory on November 20.

According to Sikorski, Poland is awaiting confirmation that the aerial objects found on its territory belong to Russia.

“Polish airspace and NATO airspace are one and the same. Of course, we will express our extreme dissatisfaction to the Russian side. We are awaiting confirmation of the indisputable facts,” the Polish foreign minister said.

He also noted that the incident will be discussed in Brussels at both the military and political levels.

The head of Polish diplomacy recalled that Russian provocations and sabotage are being recorded not only in Poland. According to him, similar incidents are also occurring in Germany, Denmark, and the Baltic states, and Russian drones regularly enter Romanian airspace.

“This is war and state terrorism, which is completely at odds with what Putin tells the President of the United States,” Radosław Sikorski emphasized.

TVN24 reports on this.

Russia likely deliberately directed missiles and drones into Polish airspace on the morning of November 20, during a massive attack on Ukraine. The Kremlin may have been testing NATO’s reaction and attempting to deter further military support for Ukraine.

On November 20, during Russian strikes on Ukraine, one cruise missile and two jet-powered drones landed on Polish territory. Earlier, Polish officials reported that two missiles and one drone had fallen, but they later clarified the initial reports.

Air raid sirens sounded in Poland due to a massive Russian attack on Ukraine. In particular, residents of Lublin reported hearing sirens, and videos showing the situation in the city began circulating on social media.

The day before, residents of the Lublin and Podkarpackie provinces in Poland received RCB alerts regarding an air attack by the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—on Ukrainian territory. The alert stated that the situation was being monitored and that the readiness of Poland’s air defense system had been heightened.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that he had received a briefing on a possible violation of Polish airspace during a massive Russian attack on the western regions of Ukraine.

Poland stated that warnings about the violation of its airspace by Russian objects were sent before they fell, and not after, as previously reported.

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