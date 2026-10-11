The Polish Foreign Minister commented on reports of a U.S. agreement to purchase Russian diesel fuel. He pointed out that even in Moscow itself, there are reports of a fuel shortage.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that there is a fuel shortage even in Moscow and recalled the damage to Russian oil refining facilities. This is stated in his post on social media platform X.

“Our embassy reports fuel shortages even in Moscow, which always has priority in supply. Furthermore, reliable sources report that Ukraine has already damaged about 50% of Russia’s oil refining capacity,” Sikorski wrote.

Against this backdrop, the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry noted, the question arises as to where Russia will be able to obtain additional volumes of diesel for foreign buyers.

“So, where will the surplus for export come from?” he wrote, casting doubt on the practical feasibility of plans to increase supplies.

Earlier, the U.S. Congress reminded Trump of the Graham Act in connection with the easing of sanctions against Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump once again blamed Ukraine for the lack of a peace agreement with Russia, while stating that the Kremlin is allegedly interested in resolving the war. Separately, the U.S. leader praised Moscow for supplying large volumes of oil at low prices.

In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Russian-Ukrainian war could have been avoided, attributing its outbreak to “incompetence.” He also reiterated that under his presidency, Russia’s invasion allegedly would not have taken place.

Vladimir Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, called U.S. President Donald Trump’s appeal to Ukrainians to elect a new head of state instead of Volodymyr Zelenskyy “historic” and “landmark.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, may visit Russia again within the next two weeks. The exact date of the visit has not yet been determined.

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