Sviatoslav Sheremeta, a member of the Lviv Regional Council, has been banned from entering all Schengen Zone countries for five years. He heads the “Dolia” Memorial and Search Center. The decision was made in the context of an initiative to declare 2027 the Year of the UPA.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called for a ban on Sviatoslav Sheremeta’s entry into the Schengen Area — due to an initiative to designate 2027 in the Lviv region as the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), its commander-in-chief Roman Shukhevych, and OUN activist Oleg Olzhych.

Sheremeta called the reaction of Polish officials “strange” and stated that decisions regarding the UPA and Shukhevych had been made on multiple occasions in the past, and not only by the Lviv Regional Council.

“The Lviv Regional Council’s decision was not directed against anyone, much less against Poles or Poland, as Polish politicians are interpreting it. It is intended to honor the memory of those who fought for Ukraine’s freedom and independence. UPA soldiers, Roman Shukhevych, and Oleg Olzhych are iconic figures of the Ukrainian national liberation movement,” the deputy assured.

According to him, if his entry into Poland is restricted, it will negatively impact the work of the “Dolia” Memorial and Research Center.

The Lviv Regional Council reported that during a plenary session, deputies adopted a resolution to designate 2027 as the Year of the UPA, Roman Shukhevych, and Oleg Olzhych in the region, at the initiative of Deputy Sviatoslav Sheremeta. The resolution was adopted to commemorate several anniversaries: the 120th anniversary of Shukhevych’s birth, the 85th anniversary of the UPA’s founding, and the 120th anniversary of Olzhych’s birth.

Subsequently, the post about this decision was removed from the Lviv Regional Council’s social media accounts and its official website.

Source: Polish Minister of the Interior Marcin Kerwinski.

Zelenskyy recently signaled to Tusk regarding the Lviv Regional Council’s decision on the Year of the UPA.

Earlier, Tusk had criticized the decision to declare 2027 the Year of Shukhevych, the UPA, and Olzhych.

On August 24, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Bosacki stated that honoring Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych in the National Pantheon could complicate Ukraine’s European integration. According to him, this could worsen Kyiv’s relations not only with Warsaw but also with Europe as a whole.

Polish Member of the European Parliament Marcin Sipniewski of the “Confederation” party tore up portraits of Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych during a speech in the European Parliament. He also called for an end to financial support for Ukraine.

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