Poland's national team drew 1:1 with Sweden in a UEFA Nations League match and remained in Division B. The team finished the group stage in third place, avoiding relegation to Division C or playoff matches for the right to remain at the current level.

Missed chances for promotion

As Interia Sport reports, Poland's 1:2 defeat to Romania in Bucharest deprived the team of mathematical chances of taking second place in its group. This means that Poland will not return to the tournament's top division.

Third place also means that during the European Championship qualifying draw, the Polish national team will be placed in the third pot rather than the second. Before the match against Sweden, the team also risked ending up in playoff matches if a setback in that encounter had coincided with Romania's successful performance against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sebastian Szymański's reaction

Midfielder Sebastian Szymański said that retaining a place in Division B did not give the team a sense of relief. According to him, before the matches the Poles expected to finish in first or second position, but did not accomplish this task.

Szymański added that the national team had high expectations of itself and wanted to win two matches during the November training camp. He called the game against Sweden a match that Poland could have won and noted that the team could have ended the year better.

Read us on