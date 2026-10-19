In Poland, from January 1, 2027, the share of the second payment under the so-called widow’s pension will increase from 15% to 25%. This was confirmed by Poland’s Social Insurance Institution (ZUS), Interia reports.

The widow’s pension makes it possible to combine one’s own pension with part of the survivor’s pension of a deceased husband or wife. From 2027, recipients will be able to choose one of two options: receive 100% of their own pension and 25% of the survivor’s pension, or 100% of the survivor’s pension and 25% of their own pension.

Recalculation without an additional application

The increase will apply to people who already receive combined payments, as well as to those who are granted this entitlement by the end of 2026. No additional application needs to be submitted for the recalculation.

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Women aged 60 and over and men aged 65 and over may be eligible for the payment. Before the death of their husband or wife, they must have been married to them, acquired the right to a survivor’s pension after reaching the age of 55 for women or 60 for men, and must not have entered into a new marriage.

Limit on payment amounts

The total amount of the widow’s pension may not exceed three times the minimum pension. According to Interia, the current upper limit is 5,935.47 zlotys per month.

Recipients who already receive the maximum amount will not see an increase in payments. If the amount exceeds the limit after the increase, it will be reduced by the excess amount. The limit also includes pension payments from other Polish institutions, including KRUS, as well as foreign payments.

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