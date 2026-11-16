In Poland, the rules for issuing sick leave certificates for people who work in several places will change from January 1, 2027. As RMF24 reports, a doctor will be able to issue a certificate of incapacity for work under only one insurance basis. The employee will choose which workplace the sick leave will cover.

Sick leave for one workplace

The new rules will apply, in particular, to people who combine several employment contracts or work under an employment contract and a contract of mandate. If a person’s health condition does not allow them to perform duties at one company but enables them to work under another contract, sick leave will be issued only for the job that the person cannot perform because of illness.

For example, if an employee cannot work under an employment contract but their condition allows them to perform tasks under a contract of mandate, the certificate of incapacity for work will apply only to the employment contract. People with several workplaces will also inform the benefit payer under which insurance basis they are using sick leave.

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Checks and the first day of illness

RMF24 also writes that since 2026, checks on the use of sick leave have become more detailed. Employers with up to 20 employees may independently verify whether an employee performs income-generating work during sick leave or engages in activities that delay recovery.

At the same time, not every activity during illness will mean the loss of benefits. Benefits may be lost if an employee actually works or harms the treatment process, for example, by running a business. According to the outlet, a single reply to a work email or answering a phone call will not be considered income-generating work.

The procedure for accounting for the first day of sick leave has also changed: it is counted toward the benefit payment period regardless of whether full or partial remuneration is due for that day.

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