Polish Minister of National Defense Vladislav Kosiniak-Kamysz commented on media reports that, around the end of October and beginning of November, Russian intelligence services had planned a sabotage operation on Polish territory near the border with Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast. According to this plan, Ukraine was to be blamed for the operation.

According to Kosiniak-Kamysz, Polish intelligence agencies were aware of the planned Russian sabotage operation.

“Polish intelligence agencies were aware of the planned Russian sabotage operation near the border with the Kaliningrad Oblast and took appropriate measures,” he emphasized.

The minister also announced a proposal to extend Operation “Horizon,” which, among other things, aims to protect critical infrastructure.

“Today, a request will also be submitted to the prime minister, and subsequently to the president, regarding the extension of Operation ‘Horizon’ and the participation of the armed forces in ensuring, among other things, the security of the railway infrastructure,” he emphasized.

Kosiniak-Kamysz expressed the view that Russia is stepping up activities aimed at undermining the security of European countries.

In particular, he pointed to airspace violations, attempts to derail trains, arson, sabotage against arms factories, and cyberattacks.

This was reported by RMF24.

Read also: Russia was planning a provocation in Poland that would have resulted in numerous casualties, according to Rzeczpospolita.

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