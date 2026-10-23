A Russian man, whom Time magazine named one of the world's most dangerous criminals in the 1990s, has died.

Businessman Grigory Luchansky—founder of the international commodities group Nordex and one of the first multimillionaires of the post-Soviet era—died in Vienna on October 20 at the age of 81. His name appeared in international investigations into organized crime and money laundering. Luchansky was also known for his ties to representatives of the Moscow authorities. In 1996, the American magazine *Time* named him the man whom many considered the world’s most dangerous criminal who had never been charged.

A funeral service for the businessman will be held on October 25 at the Jewish Cemetery in Riga.

Luchansky was born in 1945 in Tashkent. After graduating from the Moscow Institute of Steel and Alloys, he was assigned to work in the Latvian SSR. There, he headed the republican headquarters of student construction brigades and served as vice rector of the University of Latvia.

In 1983, Luchansky was sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling university property, but in 1985 he was released on parole. The businessman himself claimed that the criminal prosecution was the result of intrigues by Boris Pugo, then head of the KGB in Latvia.

Business and Legal Matters

Nordex was registered in Austria in 1990. Three years later, it became one of the top five exporters of petroleum products from the CIS countries, with a turnover estimated at approximately $2 billion.

In 1993, Nordex participated in the supply of Russian oil to Ukraine in exchange for food. The company was accused of inflating the cost of the shipments and making a profit of $30 million. In addition, it was linked to the company “Columbus,” which was suspected of illegally exporting 30,000 metric tons of refined copper from Russia in the mid-1990s.

Luchansky explained his involvement in this affair as a desire to help sculptor Zurab Tsereteli and maintain good relations with the then-mayor of Moscow, Yuri Luzhkov. In March 2004, the businessman accompanied Luzhkov on a trip to Batumi that had not been approved by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In 2001, Luchansky acted as an intermediary in the sale of a 66% stake in the Novokuznetsk Aluminum Plant from brothers Mikhail and Yuri Zhivilo to Oleg Deripaska’s company “Russian Aluminum.” And from 2003 to 2011, the Moscow Automobile Company, controlled by the businessman, managed the ZIL plant. After the contract was terminated, the company sued MAC for approximately 1.1 billion rubles but lost the case.

International Scandals

In 1993, Luchansky met with U.S. President Bill Clinton at a fundraiser for the Democratic Party. Two years later, he was invited to another dinner with the American leader, but the invitation was subsequently rescinded due to suspicions regarding the businessman’s possible ties to organized crime.

In the mid-1990s, Luchansky was also suspected of involvement in the illegal transport of weapons on an An-124 aircraft owned by Nordex. The businessman himself denied any involvement in the arms trade. In 1994, Russian Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Mikhail Yegorov testified before the U.S. Senate that Nordex was effectively headed by a Chechen named Umar, whose brother was allegedly linked to the drug mafia. Later, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that a mistake had been made in the statement.

In 1999, the British newspaper The Times linked Luchansky to money laundering and organized crime. The businessman filed a defamation suit and won the case.

Contacts with Russian Officials

In a 1996 investigation, Time magazine described Luchansky’s ties to then-Russian Prime Minister Viktor Chernomyrdin, Oleg Soskovets, and representatives of Boris Yeltsin’s administration. In 2021, the businessman stated that in early 1993, he had provided financial support to Gavriil Popov and Yegor Gaidar.

According to the “Project.Poputchiki” database, on October 24, 2015, Luchansky flew on a private jet from Astana to Russia along with Marat Khusnullin, Maxim Liksutov, and Gulnara Penkova.

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