One of the developers of the “Novichok” nerve agent, Vladimir Vuglev, died at the age of 81. “Novichok” was used to poison several people in the two most well-known cases linked to Russia.

The chemist, who had been living in Anapa in recent years, died on October 26, according to the publication. The cause and circumstances of his death have not been specified.

Vuglev, who was born in Kirovsk in 1946, graduated from the Mendeleev Moscow Institute of Chemical Technology with a degree in “chemistry and technology of biologically active substances.” From 1975 to 1990, he worked as a senior research fellow at the Volsk branch of the State Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology (GNIOT) in the Saratov region, which, among other institutions, participated in the development of the poison, notes The Insider.

Several people were poisoned with the “Novichok” nerve agent. Sergei Skripal is a former Russian military intelligence officer who collaborated with British intelligence. He and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, were poisoned on March 4, 2018, in the British city of Salisbury. Both survived.

The second victim was Alexei Navalny. He was poisoned with “Novichok” in August 2020 during a trip to Siberia. After receiving treatment in Germany, he returned to Russia, where he was arrested. Navalny died in a Russian penal colony on February 16, 2024.

It should be noted that Stanislav Makshakov, the leader of the group responsible for the poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, may have been involved in the production of the “Novichok” nerve agent, according to an investigation by Bellingcat and The Insider. He specialized in the effects of organophosphorus poisons—which include this particular poison—on animals and humans.

Previously, Bellingcat, The Insider, and CNN conducted a joint investigation, naming several FSB agents implicated in the poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny with a substance from the “Novichok” group. Based on phone call billing records, the names of at least eight intelligence agents were identified.



Russian intelligence agencies attempted to poison opposition figure Alexei Navalny a second time with a substance from the “Novichok” group before his flight to Berlin. Traces of the substance were found on the politician’s clothing.

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