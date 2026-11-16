Félix Gallardo, founder of the Guadalajara Cartel and partner of Pablo Escobar, has died

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, one of the founders of the Guadalajara Cartel and known as the “boss of bosses,” died in Mexico at the age of 80. He died in a hospital after suffering from multiple organ failure.

Death in the Hospital

France 24 reported on the death of Félix Gallardo, citing the Jalisco State Ministry of Security. According to the ministry, he died on November 15 at a medical facility due to multiple organ failure.

Two days before his death, Félix Gallardo was transferred from prison to a hospital. He had been in prison since 1989.

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Ties to Colombian Drug Traffickers

Felix Gallardo was one of the founders of the Guadalajara Cartel, which later evolved into the Sinaloa Cartel. He played a key role in establishing ties with Colombian drug traffickers and influenced the global cocaine trade.

He was also convicted of the 1985 murder of Enrique “Kiki” Camarena Salazar, an undercover agent for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. This crime sparked outrage in the United States.

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