Soviet actress Lydia Fedoseyeva-Shukshina has died in Russia at the age of 88. Her daughter announced her death on November 7.

It is

known that on October 14, Fedoseyeva-Shukshina was rushed to the hospital due to heart problems. Afterward, the actress’s lawyer refused to confirm reports on Telegram channels that she had a terminal illness, saying she hoped for her recovery.

Fedorseeva-Shukshina was a People’s Artist of the RSFSR and the widow of the renowned Soviet director Vasily Shukshin. Over the course of her career, she has appeared in more than 90 films, including *They Fought for Their Motherland*, *The Twelve Chairs*, *You Never Dreamed of It…*, and *Hurrah, Cadets!*. It was her roles in her husband’s films *Stoves and Benches* and *Red Kalina* that brought her widespread popularity.

Soviet and Russian actress Lydia Fedoseyeva-Shukshina has not publicly spoken out with active condemnation or staunch support of the full-scale war in Ukraine; however, her family has found itself in the spotlight due to diametrically opposed positions on this issue.

Her daughter’s (Maria Shukshina’s) position: Her eldest daughter, actress Maria Shukshina, is a staunch Putin supporter and actively backs the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She regularly calls for the occupation of Ukrainian territories and is subject to sanctions imposed by Ukraine, Canada, and Latvia.

Maria Shukshina’s son, the actress’s grandson Makar Kasatkin, went to fight against Ukraine as part of the Russian Federation’s occupying forces.

As a reminder, in 2023, Inna Churikova, a People’s Artist of the USSR and theater and film actress known for her roles in the films *Morozko*, The Beginning, The Courier, and “Shirley-Myrtle.”

In 2019, Galina Volchek, a Russian and Soviet actress and artistic director of the “Sovremennik” Theater, died at the age of 86.

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