In the U.S., Calaveras County Board of Supervisors candidate Bruce Giudici, who died in August 2026, received 57% of the vote in the November election.

He led his opponent, Clyde Klepp, by 497 votes.

Judici’s name remained on the ballots, and his supporters continued to urge people to vote for him even after his death. Some voters thus expressed their protest against his opponent.

The vote count is not yet complete—about 500 ballots remained to be tallied. If Giudici’s victory is officially confirmed, the governor of California will be able to appoint an interim representative until the next election.

Source: The New York Times

In the U.S., President Donald Trump, following the Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm elections, expressed his willingness to seek common ground with the Democrats.

As a reminder, Yevgeny Windman, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Virginia’s 7th congressional district who is of Ukrainian descent, was re-elected to Congress. He secured a decisive victory over Republican candidate Doug A. Ollivant.

The Democrats won enough seats to gain control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections. Chinese social media users reacted to the results in different ways: some criticized the American political system, while others discussed how President Donald Trump’s continued political influence might affect Beijing’s interests.

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