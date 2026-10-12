More than 100 foreign tourists taking part in trekking have been stranded in Nepal's central Gorkha district after flooding washed away sections of hiking routes and bridges. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Rescue operation continues

A landslide that occurred before dawn over the weekend blocked the Budhi Gandaki River and caused flooding downstream. Gorkha district is located about 100 kilometers west of Kathmandu.

On Monday, October 12, authorities rescued 321 people, including 12 foreigners. The Nepalese army said the rescue operation would continue on Tuesday, although the river's water level had already fallen.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Routes and infrastructure damaged

Bhuvan Raj Ojha, a representative of the Manaslu Conservation Area Project, said that foreign tourists were in various locations along the popular route and could not return because a section of the trail had been destroyed. According to him, tourists who want to complete the route need to be evacuated, while those wishing to continue trekking can do so from safe locations. Restaurants and tea houses along the route are safe, he said.

National disaster response authorities reported no fatalities. At the same time, five residents had not made contact after flows of dark mud and debris swept away homes and damaged infrastructure, including three hydropower plants. The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development, based on preliminary data from Nepalese authorities, suggested that the flooding may have been caused by the collapse of a temporary blockage in the river formed as a result of the landslide.

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