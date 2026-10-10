More than 100 humanitarian and human rights organizations have stated that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Palestine’s Gaza Strip, concluded a year ago, exists only formally. They point to almost daily Israeli strikes, the deaths and injuries of Palestinians, as well as restrictions on bringing in aid, equipment and reconstruction materials, NBC News reports.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the ceasefire was signed, while another 5,189 have been injured. The family of eight-year-old Muhammad al-Shahrit said the boy was killed in Gaza on September 26 as a result of actions by Israeli forces. Earlier, his family had been forced to leave their home in Rafah, which was destroyed by strikes, and live in a tent on the coast.

Statements by humanitarian organizations

The joint statement was issued, among others, by Amnesty International, Save the Children International and Medical Aid for Palestinians. The organizations stressed that killings and depriving people of the conditions necessary for life must not become the norm under the cover of a ceasefire agreement.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also said this week that the ceasefire has still not provided security, sufficient humanitarian aid or a reliable path to recovery and peace. He called on the parties to fully fulfill their commitments and allow large-scale aid deliveries.

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Strikes and unresolved conditions

Asil Baydoun, deputy director for advocacy and campaigns at Medical Aid for Palestinians, said airstrikes in Gaza can be heard almost every day. According to her, people remain displaced, live in tents, and suffer from shortages of clean water and sanitation problems. Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said that after the ceasefire was announced, the intensity of shelling only temporarily decreased.

The Israeli military previously said it continues to strike Hamas and other armed groups. The day before, it reported targeted strikes in several areas of the enclave, which it claimed were intended to destroy weapons depots belonging to Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Israel and Hamas say they are committed to the ceasefire while accusing each other of violating it.

Negotiations on a lasting settlement are complicated by the issues of disarming Hamas and withdrawing Israeli troops from Gaza. According to the UN, in August, four out of five families in the Gaza Strip were living in critical or catastrophic conditions.

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