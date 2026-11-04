More than 1,400 people from over 250 academic institutions have called on the UK government to review its decision regarding Swedish climatologist Andreas Malm, whose electronic travel authorisation to enter the country was cancelled. In an open letter, the authors called this a serious violation of academic freedom and freedom of expression, The Guardian reports.

Open letter

Malm is an associate professor at Lund University in Sweden and the author of the book “How to Blow Up a Pipeline”. Last week, the UK Home Office cancelled his electronic travel authorisation, saying that his presence in the country “may not be considered conducive to the public good”.

The academic was due to attend an academic conference, appear on the BBC and take part in a public discussion in London organised by Tribune. Khuda Ammori, a co-founder of Palestine Action, an organisation banned in the UK, was also due to participate in the event.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The letter said that the ability of scholars to travel, exchange ideas and take part in public discussions, including on politically controversial topics, is fundamental to a free democratic society. The authors stressed that excluding scholars because of their political views or the topics of discussion sets a dangerous precedent and may deter academic and public debate.

Malm’s and the Home Office’s positions

Malm said that UK immigration authorities had not explained to him the reasons for cancelling his ETA. He suggested that the decision may have been linked to his planned participation in a panel with Ammori and called it part of a trend toward authoritarianism that, he said, affects Palestinian and climate movements.

The UK Home Office said that ETAs can be cancelled or not issued for various reasons, including concerns over threats to public safety or the spread of extremism. The department stressed that such a decision is not an entry ban: a person may apply for a visa, after which the circumstances and compliance with entry requirements will be considered separately.

Read us on