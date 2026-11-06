In Vladivostok, Russia, more than 21,000 residents were left without heat and hot water due to damage to utility networks. The outage affected 98 apartment buildings and three social facilities, according to the Primorsky Krai Prosecutor’s Office.

Specifically, heating has been cut off in buildings on Partizansky and Okeansky Avenues, on Sovetskaya, Aleutskaya, and Nerchinskaya Streets, as well as on Ostryakova and Krasnogo Prapora Avenues. Meanwhile, temperatures around zero degrees are expected in Vladivostok on November 6.

The prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation to assess compliance with legal requirements regarding the maintenance and operation of utility networks, as well as the timeframe for resolving the outage.

In addition, due to an emergency power outage in the suburbs of Vladivostok, approximately 1,500 people were left without electricity. According to the regional office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the outages affected 10 apartment buildings and 393 private homes, as well as several social facilities.

A similar incident occurred in September in the Pervomaisky District of Vladivostok. At that time, more than 20,000 residents were left without power due to a malfunction in the substation’s power grid. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 137 apartment buildings were without power.

This is being reported by Russian propaganda media.

A large-scale blackout occurred in the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation.

A blackout occurred in Rostov following a drone attack.

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