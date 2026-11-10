More than 70% of Americans want Congress to stop the war with Iran — Reuters

71% of U.S. citizens support the new Congress passing a law to end the war with Iran.

These are the findings of a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Specifically, 93% of Democratic Party supporters and 51% of Republicans share this view.

In addition, 62% of those surveyed support the repeal of import tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration.

Source: Reuters

In the U.S., the State Department has offered a reward of up to $20 million and possible resettlement for information about Iran’s nuclear program. Specifically, this includes information regarding Iranian facilities, equipment, and specialists involved in the program, particularly members of the scientific community.

In Iran, members of parliament and representatives of the security establishment are increasingly voicing public support for the idea of developing nuclear weapons, viewing them as a means of deterring potential attacks by the U.S. and Israel.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Iran has “effectively abandoned” its plans to develop nuclear weapons. He made this remark to reporters as he was leaving the White House to attend a rally in Ohio.

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