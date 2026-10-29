Several senators from the Democratic and Republican parties have called for an immediate investigation into the Starlink service disruptions in Ukraine. However, the Pentagon’s independent inspector general has refused to conduct such an investigation.

Why won’t the Pentagon investigate the Starlink service disruptions in Ukraine?

In a letter dated October 27, Pentagon Inspector General Maureen Platt stated that the senators’ questions regarding the system slowdowns and their consequences should be directed to the U.S. Air Force and Space Force.

“They are better positioned to address the issues raised in your letter and coordinate the Department’s responses,” Morin wrote.

One of the initiators of the investigation into the Starlink outages is Democrat Jean Shaheen. She stated that she is concerned about the Inspector General’s refusal to investigate disruptions in the satellite communications that Ukraine is using to counter Russian aggression.

The Trump

administration and SpaceX have provided conflicting explanations for the causes of these disruptions. They weakened Ukraine’s defenses and unnecessarily endangered U.S. personnel in Ukraine,” the senator from New Hampshire noted.



She emphasized the need for an independent investigation to identify those responsible and prevent a recurrence of such a situation.

Molly Halpern, a spokeswoman for the Pentagon’s Office of the Inspector General, stated that the office had carefully reviewed Congress’s request and determined that the issues raised should be addressed by the Department of Defense itself. “If new information comes to light, we may reconsider this decision,” she added.



Communication Disruptions in Ukraine



Disruptions in the operation of satellite terminals in Ukraine began on October 14, 2026. The connection began to drop out at speeds exceeding 160 kilometers per hour. This restriction disrupted a number of operations. In addition, it became more difficult to shoot down jet-powered drones.



The Trump administration and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk blamed each other for the Starlink restrictions in Ukraine.



The restrictions were lifted only on October 24.



This is stated in a letter obtained by CNN.

Amid the Starlink scandal in Ukraine, Elon Musk once again called on Zelenskyy to step down.

Starshield restrictions halted the operation of 2,000 Bars interceptor drones, according to Zelenskyy.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that the situation with Starlink during the war in Ukraine has heightened Ottawa’s concerns about its dependence on foreign technology. He emphasized the need to diversify suppliers to protect the country’s sovereignty.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the operational speed of Starlink and Starshell has not yet been restored, and the delivery of interceptor missiles to defend against Russian ballistic attacks is being delayed.

For many years, U.S. authorities have asked SpaceX to either restrict or expand the operation of the Starlink satellite communication system in various countries, including Ukraine, Iran, Yemen, and Lebanon.



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