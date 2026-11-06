U.S. President Donald Trump showed signs of falling asleep while standing during a public speech near the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., once again sparking debate about his health and physical condition.

According to Dr. John Paul Harrison, the 80-year-old politician exhibited involuntary spasms during Interior Secretary Doug Burgum’s speech, as well as periodically dozing off and quickly waking up, which could indicate nervous system disorders.

The American leader’s behavior has drawn the attention of the public and analysts following the Republican Party’s crushing defeat in the midterm elections, which, according to observers, has caused additional physical and emotional exhaustion for the head of state.

Source: Daily Star.

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that the war with Iran was one of the reasons for the Republicans’ poor performance in the midterm congressional elections.

The Democrats won enough seats to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections.

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