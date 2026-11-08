A Republican defeat in the election could strengthen Ukraine's position in negotiations with Russia, according to The Washington Post

The political weakening of U.S. President Donald Trump following the Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm congressional elections could strengthen Ukraine’s negotiating position and limit Washington’s ability to conclude a peace agreement on terms favorable to Russia. At the same time, the new composition of the U.S. Congress has the potential to provide Kyiv with additional military aid and intensify sanctions pressure on the Kremlin.

As David Ignatius notes, following the Republicans’ significant defeat in the midterm elections, the Donald Trump administration has stepped up diplomatic efforts to resolve two conflicts—in Ukraine and Iran.

In particular, a new round of trilateral talks involving representatives from the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11.

The U.S. delegation is expected to be led by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The parties plan to discuss possible compromises to end hostilities, security guarantees, humanitarian issues, and prospects for ending the war.

Kushner is playing a special role in preparing for the talks. He proposes combining discussions on a ceasefire in Ukraine with a broader international dialogue between Russia and European countries regarding the future security architecture on the continent.

According to Ignatius, European governments generally support Washington’s diplomatic efforts but insist on a clear sequence of actions. In their view, a ceasefire in Ukraine must be achieved first, and only then should negotiations proceed to new agreements on European security.

This disagreement could become one of the key issues in the next phase of negotiations.

The analyst pays particular attention to the implications of the midterm elections for Kyiv’s position. In his view, the Republicans’ loss of control over Congress weakens Donald Trump’s ability to push through agreements that might serve the interests of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Once the new Congress convenes in January 2027, Democrats will have the opportunity to initiate additional sanctions against Moscow and expand military aid to Ukraine.

With the support of some Republicans, such legislative initiatives could potentially garner enough votes to override a presidential veto.

Among the possible steps, Ignatius lists:

the reinstatement and strengthening of restrictions against Russia;

expanding the supply of U.S. weapons to Ukraine;

strengthening Ukraine’s capabilities to defend against missile attacks.

In addition, the analyst suggests considering the possibility of expanding the coverage of the Starlink satellite system within Russia.

In his view, this could help Ukrainian drones more effectively detect and strike mobile launchers of Russian ballistic missiles.

At the same time, Ignatius suggests that, in exchange for additional capabilities to defend Ukrainian cities, Kyiv might agree to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries.

At the same time, the White House is trying to find a diplomatic path to ending the war against Iran.

According to the publication, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance is maintaining contact with Tehran, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has asked China to use its influence on the Iranian leadership.

Summarizing the results of the midterm elections, David Ignatius notes that they have shifted the international balance of power. Ukraine and the U.S.’s European allies have gained additional political leverage, while Russia’s position has weakened.

However, the columnist warns that the weakening of presidential power in Washington could negatively affect the United States’ international influence over the next two years.

The U.S. midterm elections took place on November 3. According to the data cited in the article, the Democratic Party gained control of both houses of Congress.

This creates new opportunities for legislative influence over the foreign policy of the Donald Trump administration, particularly regarding military support for Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions against Russia.

This is discussed in a column by David Ignatius, a columnist for The Washington Post.

The U.S. Democratic Party, which won a majority in Congress following the midterm elections, is not currently considering a third impeachment proceeding against President Donald Trump. Instead, Democrats intend to push legislative initiatives on the cost of living, health insurance, tariffs, and the fight against corruption, as well as to strengthen oversight of the president’s administration.

In the U.S., Democrats, who won majorities in both chambers of Congress following the midterm elections, are preparing to counter President Donald Trump’s tariffs through legislation. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries stated that these tariffs have increased costs for ordinary Americans by thousands of dollars.

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