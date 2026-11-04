After the US midterm elections, the Republicans’ defeat and a shift in the balance of power in Congress could affect Washington’s policy toward Israel and Iran. A Jerusalem Post analysis named President Donald Trump’s future policy toward Iran, the work of the new Congress, and the 2028 presidential election as key factors.

War with Iran

According to exit poll data cited by the outlet, 62% of surveyed voters opposed a war with Iran. Fox News commentators said that without the war, the election results would have been different, while Trump acknowledged that Iran had become one of the factors in the Republicans’ defeat.

The authors of the analysis consider two possible scenarios for further White House action: stepping up negotiations with Tehran, with possible concessions to reach an agreement, or attempting to end the military campaign with a short, powerful operation followed by a reduction of the US presence in the region. In both cases, the interests of Israel and the US administration may not coincide.

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The role of the new Congress

The Jerusalem Post notes that if Democrats control both chambers of Congress, the party will be able to influence the appointment of committee chairs and the agenda of hearings and legislative initiatives. Such issues may concern Israel policy, the war in Gaza, US military aid, and strategic relations between the United States and Israel.

The outlet also points to growing calls among Democrats to reduce military aid to Israel, tie it to decisions by the Israeli authorities, or reconsider the nature of bilateral relations. At the same time, the Jerusalem Post emphasizes that not all Democrats share the same views and not every initiative critical of Israel will become law.

The 2028 election

In the authors’ view, the success of candidates who sharply criticize Israel and AIPAC may affect Democrats’ positions in subsequent election campaigns. The article mentions Abdul El-Sayed and the political camp represented by Zohran Mamdani. Candidates seeking the Democratic Party nomination in the 2028 presidential election may take into account the sentiments of the party base in their rhetoric regarding Jerusalem.

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